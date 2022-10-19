BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Another night of freezing temps north shore

Bruce: Another cold night on the way
Bruce: Another cold night on the way(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The winter feel will last another night as we see temps fall back to the freezing mark in some locations north and west of the lake. Protect tender vegetation. Pipes will be fine with no precautions needed. Lows 32-34° north and 42-44° south.

We have another real cold night setting up tonight going into Thursday morning as a widespread frost is likely in many locations. Lows will dip well into the 30s across the area as long as you live away from water. In the city, south of the lake we can expect lows falling into the low 40s. All locations in the 30s will need to protect your plants and pets from the frost potential.

Thursday’s cold start to the day will give way to a sunny and cool afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 60s for most spots so as long as you’re dressed for it, it will be a nice day of weather. Winds will die down so the feel will be pleasant in bright sunshine.

Temperatures moderate heading into the weekend but the skies remain dry. It’s not until next week that our next rain chance arrives.

