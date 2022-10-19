BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Despite tragedy, Bogalusa football remains a one-loss team high in the power rankings

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Despite the tragedy that occurred outside of the stadium last Friday (Oct. 14) that was unrelated to the game on the field, the Bogalusa Lumberjacks defeated Jewel Sumner 46-27 and improved to a 6-1 record overall.

READ MORE Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified

The Jacks are now ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA Div. III Non-Select rankings.

The Jacks, who have one of the more prolific offenses in the state, lived up to the hype in their homecoming victory.

Junior quarterback Ashton Levi put on another show with a total of 6 touchdowns scored, 5 in the air and 1 on the ground. Levi went 18-for-31 in pass completions and passed a total of 286 yards. Levi rushed 8 times for 83 yards.

Junior quarterback Ashton Levi put on another show with a total of 6 touchdowns scored
Junior quarterback Ashton Levi put on another show with a total of 6 touchdowns scored(Kevin Magee - Bogalusa Sports Network)

Reynis Morris-Payne led receivers with 6 catches for 77 yards and Aquanis Roberts hauled in 4 catches for 84 yards.

Talik Williams rushed 3 times for 35 yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Fatal shooting outside Bogalusa HS Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14
Fatal shooting outside Bogalusa HS Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14
Fox 8 Football Friday Game of the Week: Bogalusa vs Jewel Sumner
Fox 8 Football Friday Game of the Week: Bogalusa vs Jewel Sumner
Fox 8 Football Friday Highlights 10/14
Bogalusa hosts Jewel Sumner on Friday night.
Bogalusa Lumberjacks off to a strong start under Cyril Crutchfield