Despite tragedy, Bogalusa football remains a one-loss team high in the power rankings

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Despite the tragedy that occurred outside of the stadium last Friday (Oct. 14) that was unrelated to the game on the field, the Bogalusa Lumberjacks defeated Jewel Sumner 46-27 and improved to a 6-1 record overall.

The Jacks are now ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA Div. III Non-Select rankings.

The Jacks, who have one of the more prolific offenses in the state, lived up to the hype in their homecoming victory.

Junior quarterback Ashton Levi put on another show with a total of 6 touchdowns scored, 5 in the air and 1 on the ground. Levi went 18-for-31 in pass completions and passed a total of 286 yards. Levi rushed 8 times for 83 yards.

Reynis Morris-Payne led receivers with 6 catches for 77 yards and Aquanis Roberts hauled in 4 catches for 84 yards.

Talik Williams rushed 3 times for 35 yards.

