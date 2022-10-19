BBB Accredited Business
Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar

Surveillance video provided by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows a woman waiving a gun around at a bar.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that apparently took place October 16 at Club Secret in Plaquemine.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says Sherri White, 51, of Plaquemine was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet.

Sherri White
Sherri White(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Video posted by the sheriff’s office shows White holding a gun while exiting the building.

“We will not tolerate this kind of activity in this our parish!!!,” Sheriff Stassi told WAFB on Wednesday.

Louisiana’s law https://law.justia.com/codes/louisiana/2014/code-revisedstatutes/title-14/rs-14-95.5 prohibits a person from intentionally possessing a firearm while at an ‘alcoholic beverage outlet.’ Which is classified as “Any commercial establishment in which alcoholic beverages of either high or low alcoholic content are sold in individual servings for consumption on the premises, whether or not such sales are a primary or incidental purpose of the business of the establishment.”

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB.com as we learn more details.

