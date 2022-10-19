Heart of Louisiana: Croatian Oyster Connection

BAYOU SCHUET, La. (WVUE) - There is a direct connection between the clear turquoise-blue water of the Adriatic Sea and the brown, sediment-rich water of coastal Louisiana, and it comes in the form of a shellfish.

Oysters have been farmed for generations in coastal Croatia. And as Dave McNamara show us, it was Croatian immigrants that brought those oyster fishing skills to lower Plaquemines Parish near the mouth of the Mississippi River. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

