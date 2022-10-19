BBB Accredited Business
LSU slight favorites over Ole Miss after big movements in the betting line

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are 5-2 on the season.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are 5-2 on the season.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is currently a 1.5-point favorite over Ole Miss according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but that wasn’t always the case.

Late Saturday night, LSU opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but bettors quickly moved that number to Ole Miss favored by 6.5 points.

On Monday morning, the spread moved five points, to the Rebels by 1.5 points. By Monday night, it turned to the Purple and Gold’s favor with the Tigers being favored by 1.5.

LSU is 5-2 overall, and 4-3 against the spread. Ole Miss is 7-0 overall, and 3-4 against the spread.

The over/under on this game is 68.5 points. The game kicks off in Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m. central time.

For all your sports betting info, check out the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. Thursday night on FOX 8.

