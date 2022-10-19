LSU slight favorites over Ole Miss after big movements in the betting line

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is currently a 1.5-point favorite over Ole Miss according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but that wasn’t always the case.

Late Saturday night, LSU opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but bettors quickly moved that number to Ole Miss favored by 6.5 points.

On Monday morning, the spread moved five points, to the Rebels by 1.5 points. By Monday night, it turned to the Purple and Gold’s favor with the Tigers being favored by 1.5.

LSU is 5-2 overall, and 4-3 against the spread. Ole Miss is 7-0 overall, and 3-4 against the spread.

The over/under on this game is 68.5 points. The game kicks off in Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m. central time.

