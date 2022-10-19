BBB Accredited Business
Optimism surrounds the Pelicans in sports betting odds

Zion Williamson is 18-1 to win MVP. Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson...
Zion Williamson is 18-1 to win MVP. Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, and Stephen Curry are in front of the Pels phenom. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Willie Green possesses a healthy starting five for the first time since he’s been in New Orleans, and betting odds reflect the optimism for the Pelicans.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, The Pelicans are (-180, bet $180 to win $100) to make the playoffs. Those numbers show an expectation New Orleans will be in the postseason.

New Orleans over/under win total is currently 45.5. The sixth seed in the playoffs last year, Denver, finished with 48 wins. The sixth seed is last spot to go directly into the playoffs, and avoids the play-in tournament.

The Pels hold 27-1 odds to win the NBA Finals. Only 11 teams sit in front of New Orleans: Warriors, Celtics, Clippers, Nets, Bucks, Sixers, Suns, Nuggets, Lakers, Grizzlies, and Heat.

The Pels are 14-1 to win the Western Conference, and 3-1 to take the Southwest Division (Grizzlies and Mavericks hold better odds).

The Pelicans are 3-point underdogs in their opener against the Nets.

On individual awards, Zion Williamson is 18-1 to win MVP. Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, and Stephen Curry are in front of the Pels phenom.

For more sports betting information, check out the Final Bet Thursday night at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

