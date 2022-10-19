Orleans Sheriff Hutson laments deputy understaffing at public town hall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid criticism of her office’s ability to transport inmates to court and an ongoing lack of transparency, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson held a town hall-style meeting Tuesday (Oct. 18) to update the public on her administration’s accomplishments.

Calling it the first in a series of town halls she hopes to stage throughout the city, Hutson addressed a handful of community members, mostly talking about the challenges her administration has faced since she was sworn in May 2.

“We have around 391 sworn members of our department,” Hutson said. “But we need another 400 to do this job properly.”

Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White this week held a hearing on the OPSO’s inability to transport inmates to the courthouse more regularly. White even raised the prospect of holding Hutson in contempt of court for not appearing to answer her questions, sending two staffers in her place.

White said at least one defendant’s court hearing and plea agreement was delayed last week after Orleans Parish deputies failed to transport the inmate.

“We’ll deal with the judges,” Hutson said Tuesday. “We inherited a system, as I talked about. OPSO serves this community in many ways. But we have only 45 percent staffing. Something has to give.”

Hutson said the Criminal Court’s judges met last week and approved her plan to bring inmates to court only two days a week, with potentially a third day added soon.

The sheriff also complained of several issues she says she inherited from predecessor Marlin Gusman’s administration, such as what she called improperly designed facilities at the Orleans Justice Center and antiquated technology for deputies and administrators. The parish’s $150 million jail opened in 2015.

Hutson also told the audience that starting pay for OPSO deputies is around $15.70, which she said was lower than the starting pay of a lifeguard.

Community member Sage Michael Pellet said after the meeting, “She inherited a lot of challenges, but she’s not running from it. She said, ‘This is what I have, and this is what I’m going to do to move forward.’”

Hutson also addressed her office’s ongoing problems with transparency. She said she is looking to hire two public information officers for her communications team. She also touted her Aug. 26 pledge to release weekly jail incident reports, though the OPSO has not issued one since Sept. 30.

“We were without our communications person for a little while, so we’ll be able to get those back going out,” Hutson told reporters after the meeting. “We’ll make up for those missing two weeks, so you’ll get those as well.”

Hutson did not say when those reports, which Fox 8 has requested each of the past two weeks, would be disseminated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.