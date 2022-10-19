Saints slim underdogs at Arizona on Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are slight underdogs on Thursday night when they travel to Arizona. Caesars Sportsbook currently has the Black and Gold as 2-point underdogs.
The Cardinals opened at the same number when lines were released.
The Saints are Cardinals are both sporting 2-4 overall records on the season.
New Orleans is 2-4 against the spread. Arizona is 3-3 against the number.
The Saints will be without Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore. It also appears Andy Dalton will start again at quarterback. Dalton is 1-2 as the starter in the Black and Gold.
The contest kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.
