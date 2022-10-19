BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sunny skies the rest of the week with a chill in the air

Highs will stay in the 60s until Friday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is a chill in the air this morning as we wake up to some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in six months.

The cold start to the day will give way to a sunny and cool afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 60s for most spots so as long as you’re dressed for it, it will be a nice day of weather. The good news is the winds will start to come down as the day progresses and the bright sun will keep you a bit warmer.

We have another real cold night setting up tonight going into Thursday morning as a widespread frost is likely in many locations. Lows will dip well into the 30s across the area as long as you live away from water. In the city, south of the lake we can expect lows falling into the low 40s. All locations in the 30s will need to protect your plants and pets from the frost potential.

Temperatures moderate heading into the weekend but the skies remain dry. It’s not until next week that our next rain chance arrives.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Bruce: Flirting with record lows
Bruce: Freeze warning tonight north and west of the lake
Chilly conditions across the region over the next several days.
Nicondra: First freeze of the season for some