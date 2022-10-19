Sunny skies the rest of the week with a chill in the air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is a chill in the air this morning as we wake up to some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in six months.

The cold start to the day will give way to a sunny and cool afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 60s for most spots so as long as you’re dressed for it, it will be a nice day of weather. The good news is the winds will start to come down as the day progresses and the bright sun will keep you a bit warmer.

We have another real cold night setting up tonight going into Thursday morning as a widespread frost is likely in many locations. Lows will dip well into the 30s across the area as long as you live away from water. In the city, south of the lake we can expect lows falling into the low 40s. All locations in the 30s will need to protect your plants and pets from the frost potential.

Temperatures moderate heading into the weekend but the skies remain dry. It’s not until next week that our next rain chance arrives.

