Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Tuesday, October 18.
Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, of Hammond, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. leaving his Doe Creek Trail home, according to officials.
Deputies say Gremillion is 5′10″ tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has short reddish-brown hair. He is reportedly carrying an Adidas backpack and wearing red and black Puma shoes.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.
You can also visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.