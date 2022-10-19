BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Tuesday, October 18.
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Tuesday, October 18.

Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, of Hammond, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. leaving his Doe Creek Trail home, according to officials.

Deputies say Gremillion is 5′10″ tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has short reddish-brown hair. He is reportedly carrying an Adidas backpack and wearing red and black Puma shoes.

Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15
Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

You can also visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Ajante Jackson
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting
Former New Orleans mayor Ray Nagin, 66, still owes the IRS $72,000 in restitution for dodging...
Former New Orleans mayor Ray Nagin balks at feds’ request for faster restitution
The board of a nonprofit organization founded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to carry out...
Before firing, Forward Together director tried launching investment programs for residents
Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a...
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash