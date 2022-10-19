Woman fatally shot in Harvey; deputies investigating
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Harvey late Tuesday (Oct. 18) night, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11 p.m., deputies were called by a local hospital after a woman arrived in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
She was later pronounced dead.
Investigators were later able to determine the victim was shot in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue.
The shooting remains under investigation.
