Woman fatally shot in Harvey; deputies investigating

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Harvey late Tuesday (Oct. 18) night, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m., deputies were called by a local hospital after a woman arrived in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

She was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were later able to determine the victim was shot in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation.

