Woman fatally shot in Harvey; deputies investigating

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Harvey late Tuesday (Oct. 18) night, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m., deputies were called by a local hospital after a woman arrived in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

She was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were later able to determine the victim was shot in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation.

