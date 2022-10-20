Bob Dean nursing home residents finally recover belongings; more than a year after Hurricane Ida

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - More than a year after they took part in a botched mass nursing home evacuation, residents of Bob Dean’s nursing homes are finally able to recover their belongings.

A Jefferson Parish judge appointed a settlement master to try and get those belongings back to more than 800 nursing home residents who were sent to a warehouse in Independence, LA, which was deemed to be unsuitable.

Residents of the Maison Deville nursing home in Harvey were able to get their belongings.

“One of its obligations was to get the property back to loved ones so anyone who has a relative who lives in a Dean property prior to Ida could attend one of these seven events,” said Rusty Knight, former Judge-Dean settlement master

While Dean’s nursing home in Harvey was open Thursday (Oct. 20), Uptown Healthcare on General Taylor will be available to residents and their families to pick up belongings on Monday (Oct. 24) beginning at 9 a.m.

