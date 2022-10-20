Bridge City youth offenders safely moved to other facilities across Louisiana, OJJ says

(WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice says at least 10 Bridge City youth offenders were safely moved to different facilities across Louisiana.

This comes after one day after the OJJ transported the 10 juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary.

The young offenders will be housed at the old death row building that once housed female inmates. That building sits at the very front of the prison’s entrance.

Inside, the two-story facility can house up to 24 young people. Officials say the expectation is to never hold that many at one time.

The OJJ says 10 juveniles moved from Bridge City to the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Four youths from St. Martinville and four others from Monroe are at the West Feliciana center.

The relocation comes after community members, local and state leaders raised safety concerns. It followed four breakouts over the past year.

