Bruce: After another freezing morning north shore, a big warmup starts Friday into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After 2 mornings of freeze warnings on the north shore, a big warming trend is on the way starting Friday into the weekend.

As we get to Friday into the weekend, overnight lows will be a bit higher in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the low 80s.

Bruce: After 2 mornings of freezing temps north shore, we will see a big warming trend starting tomorrow into the weekend 80s return with sunny and dry skies. Lows tonight 40s north and near 50 south. pic.twitter.com/BHpoDBHfrV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 20, 2022

Next week we will see another chance to see some substantial rainfall. A surge in moisture paired with a frontal boundary will swing through at the start of the week, so we could see some rain move through Monday and Tuesday.

By midweek, temperatures fall below average again behind the cold front.

The tropics see no development over the next 5 days.

