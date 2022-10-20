BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: After another freezing morning north shore, a big warmup starts Friday into the weekend

By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After 2 mornings of freeze warnings on the north shore, a big warming trend is on the way starting Friday into the weekend.

As we get to Friday into the weekend, overnight lows will be a bit higher in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the low 80s.

Next week we will see another chance to see some substantial rainfall. A surge in moisture paired with a frontal boundary will swing through at the start of the week, so we could see some rain move through Monday and Tuesday.

By midweek, temperatures fall below average again behind the cold front.

The tropics see no development over the next 5 days.

