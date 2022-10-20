‘Enough is enough’: Metro Service Group says the city didn’t pay for services

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Metro Service Group, the company that picks up trash for part of New Orleans, says the city is being unfair and vindictive.

This comes after the city of New Orleans reportedly demanded the company to resume providing all of its services, including two times-a-week trash pick up and once-a-week recycling.

Metro services the Lakefront, New Orleans East, Gentilly and part of the French Quarter. On Oct. 6, Metro filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to Matt Torri, director of the New Orleans department of sanitation, Metro is now obligated to resume all of its services under contract.

Metro claims the city has not paid the company for more than 5000 houses it serviced, and is not holding other trash pick-up companies to the same standard.

“Enough is enough. The city of New Orleans wants Metro to either immediately step forward and begin to provide the services being paid for in their contract or to step aside, and allow the city to move forward with the contracts that we have diligently been working toward for Nov. 7 to provide the enhanced service level to improve service quality for the residents of New Orleans which we know they deserve and have been lacking over the past year,” said Torri

Metro’s filing for bankruptcy puts a hold on the city terminating the company’s contract for now. Other contractors like Waste pro and IV waste are supposed to start providing services in place of Metro on Nov. 7.

