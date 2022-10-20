BBB Accredited Business
Judge upholds termination of former executive director of Mayor Cantrell’s non-profit

The Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into how millions of dollars were spent by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's non-profit "Forward Together New Orleans."(FTNO.org)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish judge ruled Thursday (Oct. 20) that an embattled director of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) nonprofit has been officially terminated after he was sued over allegations he made about how his former employer spent its money.

Last month, the Office of Inspector General launched an investigation into the organization.

FTNO has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Wisner Trust fund to help stop gun violence, and help residents with bill payments, among other issues. The funds have been frozen since the OIG’s investigation began.

The court hearing Thursday morning began on a peculiar note when the now-former executive director Shaun Randolph chose to represent himself even after being advised against doing so by Judge Nakisha Ervi-Knott.

Attorneys with the non-profit argued that Randolph, despite being fired by the board of directors on Aug. 17, ignored his termination and continued attempting to access funds, going so far as to create a fake website representing himself as the executive director.

Randolph admitted to creating the website but said the termination was invalid because he wrote up a resolution to replace the board before his firing.

FTNO attorneys say the resolution did not follow the non-profits bylaws, to which Judge Ervi-Knott agreed, granting the organization’s preliminary injunction and barring Randolph from continuing to act as the executive director. Randolph was also ordered to take down the website.

After the hearing, Randolph was asked about allegations he made that FTNO board members misused over a million dollars. He says he was mistaken and believed the money was being misused because he no longer had access to the bank account after his termination.

“I suck at being a lawyer,” Randolph said. “I didn’t know when to say... when to step in... what to do. I know that I didn’t lie about anything. Anything and everything I said had documentation to back it up. Translating that into court terms... I wasn’t able to do it.”

FTNO’s attorney says he was happy with the judge’s ruling and the next step is to file a motion to see the non-profit’s funds unfrozen and released back to the city.

