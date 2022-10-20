BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

More than a dozen Bridge City youth offenders safely moved to other facilities across Louisiana, OJJ says

Bridge City Youth inmates being transferred to Angola
Bridge City Youth inmates being transferred to Angola
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice says more than a dozen Bridge City youth offenders were safely moved to different facilities across Louisiana.

This comes after one day after the OJJ transported the 10 juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary.

MORE: Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola

The young offenders will be housed at the old death row building that once housed female inmates. That building sits at the very front of the prison’s entrance.

Inside, the two-story facility can house up to 24 young people. Officials say the expectation is to never hold that many at one time.

The OJJ says 10 juveniles moved from Bridge City to the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Four youths from St. Martinville and four others from Monroe are at the West Feliciana center.

The relocation comes after community members, local and state leaders raised safety concerns. It followed four breakouts over the past year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say

Latest News

Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
‘Enough is enough’: Metro Service Group says the city didn’t pay for services
dylan daspit
‘A lot of things need to change’: Victim’s father reacts to NTSB report on Seacor Power disaster
Father of one of 13 people killed in last year’s Seacor lift boat disaster hopes for change
Father of one of 13 people killed in last year’s Seacor lift boat disaster hopes for change
Kevin Gremillion Jr.,15
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen