BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints travel to Arizona for Thursday night game

The Saints and Cardinals face off tonight on Thursday Night Football. The game will be streamed...
The Saints and Cardinals face off tonight on Thursday Night Football. The game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.(MGN)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - The battered New Orleans Saints are in Arizona tonight to face the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game is only available live on Amazon Prime, which streams all Thursday night games.

Both the Saints and Cardinals are off to disappointing 2-4 starts. However, there is hope for both teams - New Orleans and Arizona are only one game out of the lead in their respective divisions.

As has been the story the last few weeks, the Saints enter tonight’s game with a number of key players out with injuries: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, guard Andrus Peat and tight end Adam Trautman.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, who leads the Saints in receiving yards, is expected to return.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Andy Dalton appears to be the starter for the Saints on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Eric...
Saints slim underdogs at Arizona on Thursday night
The M.I.A. list included the starting quarterback, top three receivers, No.1 tight end and the...
Duncan Commentary: The Black and Gold are black and blue after injuries mount up
Jeff Duncan recaps the Saints injury woes
Duncan Commentary: The Black and Gold turning black and blue as injuries mount up
Back & Gold Review: Saints fall to Bengals
Back & Gold Review: Saints fall to Bengals