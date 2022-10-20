BBB Accredited Business
Suspect accused of cutting woman; attempted suffocation during home invasion, NOPD says

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are looking for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s home, cut her with a knife, and attempted to suffocate her.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 19) in the 3800 block of Delachaise St. in the Broadmoor area.

Details about the suspect are not available at this time but police say that the known suspect forced his way into the 54-year-old woman’s home, got into a verbal altercation with the victim, and refused to leave. The victim told police that’s when the suspect grabbed a knife and cut her before attempting to suffocate her with a pillow.

The suspect fled from the scene with property that belongs to the victim, police say.

This is a developing story.

