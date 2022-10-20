BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Two women accused of shooting guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16).

Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.

21-year-old India Fazande, left, and 20-year-old Erica Settles, right, are the suspects...
21-year-old India Fazande, left, and 20-year-old Erica Settles, right, are the suspects identified with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on the interstate.(NOPD)

Officers were alerted to a video posted on social media that depicted two women illegally discharging multiple rounds from the passenger side of a vehicle while driving on the interstate.

The NOPD says the reckless actions put lives in great danger.

Both women are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111

