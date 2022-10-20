Warming trend begins with plenty of sunshine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have another cold start Thursday morning, but things start to warm up to end the week.

We will be around average highs Thursday with temperatures in the high 70s. By the weekend, overnight lows will be a bit higher in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the low 80s.

Next week we will see another chance to see some substantial rainfall. A surge in moisture paired with a frontal boundary will swing through at the start of the week, so we could see some rain move through Monday and Tuesday.

By midweek, temperatures fall below average again behind the cold front.

