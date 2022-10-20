BBB Accredited Business
Woman rescued after car plunges into Metairie canal

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters rescued a woman whose car plunged into a canal in Metairie on Thursday (Oct. 20).

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around noon near the intersection of W. Esplanade and Southshore Drive.

Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and found the woman’s Toyota SUV in the water.

Four firefighters pulled the woman to safety.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

It is unclear how the vehicle left the roadway.

