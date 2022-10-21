Bruce: A big weekend warm-up as we stay dry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After freezing temps for some over the last couple of nights, the promised big weekend warm-up is here.

H Through the weekend, dry conditions stick and temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Bruce: After a few freezing mornings this week for some, the big weekend warm-up is under way. Skies stay dry as highs hit the lower 80s. Night time lows will be pleasant in the 50s north and 60s south. have a great weekend. pic.twitter.com/7BdWjVvo93 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 21, 2022

Our next front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday. A chance for rain exists as the front makes its way through the region.

Behind the front, midweek temperatures will be back down into the 70s with colder overnight lows. Dry air takes over through the end of next week.

We are still in the tropical season. There are no threats to speak of.

