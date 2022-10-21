BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: A big weekend warm-up as we stay dry

Bruce-Dry skies and warmer temps this weekend
Bruce-Dry skies and warmer temps this weekend(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After freezing temps for some over the last couple of nights, the promised big weekend warm-up is here.

H Through the weekend, dry conditions stick and temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Our next front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday. A chance for rain exists as the front makes its way through the region.

Behind the front, midweek temperatures will be back down into the 70s with colder overnight lows. Dry air takes over through the end of next week.

We are still in the tropical season. There are no threats to speak of.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Wild World of Weather
Wild World of Weather
Morning weather update for Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Oct. 21
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Oct. 21
Weekend forecast
Warmer to end the week, sunny through the weekend