City says project to reopen Municipal Auditorium moving forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A project to restore the long-neglected Municipal Auditorium at Congo Square is moving forward as the city looks to spend millions in federal dollars bringing the building up to code.

The auditorium, at one point, was a thriving event space in the heart of Treme. Since Hurricane Katrina, it has sat vacant in disrepair, until Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration made plans to relocate city hall into the space.

Save Our Soul is a community group formed in opposition to the proposal. Since the proposal fell apart last year, the group submitted its own vision for Municipal Auditorium.

“We need to be a part of that process so that the citizens of New Orleans, their voices are heard,” said Sabrina Mays of Save Our Soul.

Mays said the group is working with the city on a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) for the project. Their proposal includes a jazz supper club, museum, art space for culture bearers, a marketplace and educational space.

“When this opens, then it brings everybody together. Opportunities, not just for folks in Treme, but for folks all around the city, representative of every cultural community,” she said.

This week, the city sent out a request for contractors to conduct $37 million worth of repairs to the building, paid for with previously received FEMA dollars.

Additionally, the administration committed $10 million to the project.

“It’s important for us to move forward with the project so that we can extend our period of performance with FEMA,” said Vincent Smith, Director of Capital Projects for the city. “Right now, that has expired. Extending it allows us to move forward with the project, spend the money so that we don’t lose the money.”

Smith said, once the CEA is in place, the city will move forward in advancing the developer agreement. He said repair work to bring the building up to code will be coordinated with anticipated development work.

“We’re going to make sure the work we’re doing, if it’s related to any interior restoration, is going to be coordinated with the plans and ideas that are going to be advanced to repurpose the building,” Smith said.

“It’s a historic building, a lot of significance and history to every citizen of the city,” he continued. “To get that building back in commerce would be a major victory for the people of Treme, and for the city as a whole.”

Smith said the scope of the repair work includes replacing the roof, HVAC equipment, and miscellaneous interior and exterior repairs.

“I think every ethnicity was represented in this building via the school system, organizations, the carnival krewes, we had Kwanza here,” Mays said, reflecting on the significance of the Municipal Auditorium and Congo Square as a whole.

At one point, Congo Square was the main gathering place for enslaved people, who would congregate weekly to sing, dance and continue African traditions.

“I remember segregation, but it never stopped Black folk in New Orleans. We’ve always been able to do, practice our rituals, our traditions the way we do,” Mays said.

Smith said the city hopes to have both the developer and designer on board by the first quarter of 2023. He does not yet have a total cost for the entirety of the project to reopen the auditorium.

