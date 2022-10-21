Homeowner accused of shooting at juveniles he believed were stealing his car

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man fired upon three people he believed were stealing his car Thursday night, striking one of them in the leg, officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies later learned that the people were juveniles between the ages 12 and 15 who were rolling the home, and had been driven there by an adult, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Joshua G. Mouton, 32, Iowa, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following counts: aggravated battery; aggravated criminal damage to property; two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; three counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and illegal use of a weapon. His bond has not yet been set.

Vincent said one of the juveniles is an acquaintance of Mouton’s children.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Alister Court.

Vincent said Mouton called authorities, saying he saw several people outside his home attempting to steal his car.

Mouton exited the house and fired several rounds at the people, she said. One of the juveniles was struck in the leg, and the vehicle was also struck, as was a baseball cap worn by the adult driver.

The juvenile who was shot in the leg was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mouton is legally prohibited from having firearms because of his criminal history, Vincent said.

Cpl. Michael Hamorski is the arresting deputy and Det. Barrett Savoie is the lead investigator.

