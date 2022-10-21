BBB Accredited Business
Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say

Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - The number of hospitalized children has hit a high not seen in nearly three years.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 75% of pediatric hospital beds in the U.S. are filled.

About 2/3 of available beds were filled on an average day during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is bracing for the flu season and more COVID variants. (CNN)

Health officials said they’ve seen high levels of RSV, a respiratory virus, in children’s hospitals.

Although the number of children with COVID-19 has decreased recently, it still plays a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close to

900 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

