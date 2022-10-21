BBB Accredited Business
Krewe of Boo organizers excited for parade’s return to original route

By Parker Boyd
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Boo is set to launch its Halloween parade on Saturday, October 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Krewe members said they’re excited to be a part of the parade.

Lydia Beebe said she and her husband will be riding in the parade for the first time.

“We’re super excited. We can’t wait. We’re super charged up about it,” Beebe said.

Krewe organizers said they paid for extra security so the parade can return to its traditional route, after running along an abbreviated route last year due to a lack of NOPD manpower.

The parade will roll down the Canal Street loop for the first time since 2018.

Kenny Rubenstein, the owner of Rubenstein Brothers, said he is excited about the parade’s return to Canal Street.

“I think it’s a great sign first of all for the viability of Canal Street,” Rubenstein said. “If you look around today, particularly on the weekend there’s just tons of people all around and it’s a great opportunity to highlight what the key to our city is.”

Krewe of Boo Captain Brian Kern said he thinks the parade will be a success and hopes the entire city will participate in the fun.

“People will come out to the parade and they’re going to catch a lot of good things,” Kern said. “A lot of great marching crews that are in New Orleans are in the parade. So, it’s going to be a fun evening.”

The organization said an after-party will take place at Generations Hall. It will feature the Ka-nection Band, a costume contest, food, and music. Visit kreweofboo.com to purchase tickets.

