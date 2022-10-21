Warmer to end the week, sunny through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the week will be warmer, carrying into the weekend.

Highs will be in the high 70s on Friday with plenty of sun. Through the weekend, dry conditions stick and temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Our next front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday. A chance for rain exists as the front makes its way through the region.

Behind the front, midweek temperatures will be back down into the 70s with colder overnight lows. Dry air takes over through the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.