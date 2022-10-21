BBB Accredited Business
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal

A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota woman celebrated her 103 years of life in style.

Olga Hovet participated in her high school homecoming parade 86 years after graduating.

Hovet was selected to be the grand marshal in this year’s Watford City High School homecoming parade.

Officials said Hovet was chosen because she is the oldest living graduate of Watford City High School. On the same day as this year’s parade, Hovet celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Students from her alma mater even sang to the birthday girl as part of the birthday celebration.

From the birthday song to riding in a convertible at the front of the parade, it was Hovet’s day.

“She was waving like a queen. She ate it up. She was beautiful and radiant, and it brought tears to your eyes because you can see what joy it brought her,” said Kristin Rhone, activity director at Good Shepherd Senior Center.

One of Hovet’s sons drove her in the parade, giving the two a trip down memory lane.

Football games and homecoming parades have stood the test of time and remain important traditions in Watford.

“Traditions are really important not only to our school but to our town,” said Amy Polivka, student council adviser.

Hovet said the entire day was very exciting. She has lived in McKenzie County her whole life.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

