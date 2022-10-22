1 killed, 3 wounded Friday in St. Roch quadruple shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were shot -- one fatally -- in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said late Friday (Oct. 21).

The quadruple shooting in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street was reported at 10:14 p.m., police said. The victims included three males and one female. The NOPD has not disclosed the victims’ ages.

Police said one male victim found at the scene was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, but did not survive his injuries.

The three other victims in the shooting arrived in private vehicles seeking hospital treatment, the NOPD said.

Police described their investigation of the incident as “active and ongoing,” but provided no other details on the circumstances of the shooting.

