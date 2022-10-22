BBB Accredited Business
15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes committed in New Orleans, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD searches for a 15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple crimes committed across New Orleans.

Officers identified the suspect as Tevin Cooper. Officers say Cooper committed two armed carjackings, an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery on Sept. 5.

The carjackings happened on Port Street and the intersection of Henry Clay and Annunciation. The armed robbery happened on Loyola Avenue and the robbery happened on Magazine Street.

Anyone with information on Tevin Cooper’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

