BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say

Two women working outside on a vehicle in New Orleans East were shot in the legs Friday night...
Two women working outside on a vehicle in New Orleans East were shot in the legs Friday night (Oct. 21), according to the NOPD.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said.

The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.

The NOPD provided no other information about the suspect or circumstances of the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

The NOPD said it was investigating two separate fatal vehicle crashes early Saturday (Oct. 22).
Man, woman killed overnight in separate New Orleans highway accidents, NOPD says
Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting near Southern University.
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
Four people were shot -- one fatally -- in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street in the St....
1 killed, 3 wounded Friday in St. Roch quadruple shooting
1 dead, 3 injured in quadruple shooting Friday in St. Roch neighborhood
1 dead, 3 injured in quadruple shooting Friday in St. Roch neighborhood