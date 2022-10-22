BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Arch Manning throws 4 TD passes, breaks school record in Newman’s 31-14 victory over Country Day

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Arch Manning set another school record with his four-touchdown pass performance in a Newman (6-1) win over Country Day, 31-14.

Manning passed Jay Tyler for career touchdowns at Newman with 129. Tyler previously held the mark with 127.

Manning connected with Anthony Jones twice, Peter Loop, and Kai Donaldson for his TD connections.

Jack Schwing had two rushing TD’s for Country Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Arch Manning throws 4 TD passes
Arch Manning throws 4 TD passes in a Newman victory over Country Day, 31-14
The Bogalusa Lumberjacks defeated Jewel Sumner on Friday (Oct. 14) 46-27 and improved to a 6-1...
Despite tragedy, Bogalusa football remains a one-loss team high in the power rankings
Fatal shooting outside Bogalusa HS Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14
Fatal shooting outside Bogalusa HS Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14
Fox 8 Football Friday Game of the Week: Bogalusa vs Jewel Sumner
Fox 8 Football Friday Game of the Week: Bogalusa vs Jewel Sumner