Arch Manning throws 4 TD passes in a Newman victory over Country Day, 31-14

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Arch Manning set another school record with his four touchdown pass performance in a Newman (6-1) win over Country Day, 31-14.

Manning passed Jay Tyler for career total TD’s at Newman with 129. Tyler previously held the mark with 127.

Manning connected with Anthony Jones twice, Peter Loop, and Kai Donaldson for his TD connections.

Jack Schwing had two rushing TD’s for Country Day.

