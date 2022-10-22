BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Beautiful, dry weekend ahead before front comes next week

Showers are possible Tuesday
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another great weekend is in store with sunny skies and no chance for rain.

Temperatures climb slightly into the 80s through the weekend, a bit above average for this time of year. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

By Tuesday, a cold front will make its way into the region bringing with it a chance for rain. Rain showers are possible for some as the boundary moves through.

Behind the cold front Wednesday, daytime temperatures will drop once again into the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Dry air behind the front will diminish the chance for rain for the end of the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Bruce-Dry skies and warmer temps this weekend
Bruce: A big weekend warm-up as we stay dry
Wild World of Weather
Wild World of Weather
Morning weather update for Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Oct. 21
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Oct. 21