Beautiful, dry weekend ahead before front comes next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another great weekend is in store with sunny skies and no chance for rain.

Temperatures climb slightly into the 80s through the weekend, a bit above average for this time of year. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

By Tuesday, a cold front will make its way into the region bringing with it a chance for rain. Rain showers are possible for some as the boundary moves through.

Behind the cold front Wednesday, daytime temperatures will drop once again into the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Dry air behind the front will diminish the chance for rain for the end of the work week.

