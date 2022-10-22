Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said.

Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old Paris Love -- was booked with simple robbery. She remained jailed Saturday on that allegation and an unrelated municipal court attachment, court records show.

According to police, Love and two accomplices approached a 44-year-old woman in the 200 block of Bourbon Street around 7:40 p.m. and “forced the victim to drink alcohol,” then attempted to charge her for the experience.

When the woman balked at paying for the drink she was persuaded to consume, police said she was “attacked” by Love and the two accomplices. Police said the group “took her money and cellphone and fled.” Only Love was apprehended.

The NOPD did not say whether the women were employed as shot girls for a French Quarter bar or were peddling homemade drinks to tourists without a liquor license.

