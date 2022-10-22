Man, woman killed overnight in separate New Orleans highway accidents, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in separate pre-dawn highway accidents, New Orleans police said Saturday (Oct. 22).

The first fatal wreck occurred around 12:12 a.m. on the westbound Pontchartrain Expressway (US 90B) at the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said responding officers found a taxi cab had crashed into the left-side guard rail. The adult male driver inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will determine whether the driver died in the crash, or from a medical emergency that preceded the wreck.

A few hours later, at 3:43 a.m., an adult woman was killed on westbound Interstate 10 near the Metairie Road/City Park Avenue exit (231A) as part of two collisions involving five vehicles.

NOPD detectives determined the woman was involved in the initial crash, and was standing outside her vehicle on the interstate when she was struck and killed by an oncoming pickup truck. Police said three other people involved in the five-vehicle pileup were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

Police did not disclose the age or identity of either victim killed, nor did the NOPD say whether impairment was suspected in either fatal crash.

