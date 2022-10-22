BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Warm and wonderful finish to the weekend

Another front on the way early in the week
Another front moves into the region late Monday into Tuesday.
Another front moves into the region late Monday into Tuesday.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another great day to finish out the weekend with plenty of sunshine on the way for Sunday. Temperatures start out mild near the 60 degree mark on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and climb into the low 80s for highs. Monday will be warm as well with a few more clouds as the next front approaches the region. Late Monday into Tuesday some rain may develop ahead of the front. A few strong storms are possible, but not widespread. The front moves through Tuesday and we’ll get back to a cool fall feel Wednesday through the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 22
Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 22
Weekend forecast
Beautiful, dry weekend ahead before front comes next week
Bruce-Dry skies and warmer temps this weekend
Bruce: A big weekend warm-up as we stay dry
Wild World of Weather
Wild World of Weather