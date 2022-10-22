Nicondra: Warm and wonderful finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another great day to finish out the weekend with plenty of sunshine on the way for Sunday. Temperatures start out mild near the 60 degree mark on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and climb into the low 80s for highs. Monday will be warm as well with a few more clouds as the next front approaches the region. Late Monday into Tuesday some rain may develop ahead of the front. A few strong storms are possible, but not widespread. The front moves through Tuesday and we’ll get back to a cool fall feel Wednesday through the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.