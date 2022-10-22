BBB Accredited Business
Southern dominates Virginia Lynchburg for homecoming, 51-7

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars celebrated their homecoming dominating against Virginia Lynchburg as they scored early and often in Mumford on Saturday.

The Jaguars came out with a 51-7 victory over the Dragons.

Southern starting quarterback Besean McCray accounted for over 300 yards in total offense and 3 touchdowns. The offense overall gained over 600 yards of total offense.

Wide receiver Cassius Allen gained over 120 yards receiving, and he also caught a touchdown.

Defensively the Jags had a great game forcing 3 turnovers, and allowing less than 100 yards of total offense, shutting out the Dragons in the second half.

Southern defensive lineman Tahj Brown led the defense with 3 sacks.

Next week Southern is on the road to take on the Jackson State Tigers, on October 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

