Unfinished road work trapping some ailing New Orleans residents in their homes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward, just off of North Roman Street, where recent road work has made it nearly impossible for her to get around.

“I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area, and then I’m gonna call them,” she said. “My name is Faye, but I’ll become a Karen.”

Avan has health issues and limited mobility, and sometimes needs a scooter to get around. She says the construction occurs seemingly at random, and many of the contractors’ quick fixes don’t stick.

“I’ve seen people run over these manholes or whatever their called and literally catch a flat,” she said. “I’ve seen people fall. You know, elderly people.

“They got sidewalks for the handicapped, and they don’t even fix it to where you can ride because there’s a big gap between the road and the ramp. You don’t appreciate the people who are in their wheelchairs and scooters, how to get along.”

Vernette Andry, who uses a walker, is facing similar obstacles outside her home in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East.

“One night, I needed to go to the hospital,” she said. “I called EMS and they couldn’t get me, so I had to go in an Uber.”

Andry says she’s been dealing with health issues for more than a year that make it hard for her to walk. Throughout that year, she says unannounced construction has been left unfinished right outside her door on Laine Avenue.

Her car still in the driveway, she can’t leave her home without help.

“The street was just like it is, but they (the construction crews) built me a little dirt bridge where I could come and go,” Andry said. “But yesterday, I got home and the bridge was gone. And there was no warning or nothing.”

Andry and her neighbors say they’ve struggled to navigate their neighborhood for far too long and can’t understand why nothing is being done.

“I was scared to go to sleep last night,” she said. “I don’t know why. But I guess just because I know nobody can really get to me.”

After calling the City Council, the Mayor’s Office and the Department of Public Works, Andry says she’s exhausted every option and feels at the end of her rope.

“I can’t get out,” she said. “That’s what made me call the news media, because I don’t know what else to do.”

Fox 8 reached out to city officials for a status update on some of the street projects, but have not yet heard back.

