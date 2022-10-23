Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 30-year-old Hammond man died Saturday night (Oct. 22) when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 55 and struck a tree, the Louisiana State Police said.

The 9:45 p.m. accident claimed the life of Brandon Whittington. Police said he was traveling southbound on I-55 near the US Hwy. 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish when, for reasons still under investigation, his Mercedes C300 sedan veered off the interstate and through a ditch before striking a tree.

Despite being properly restrained by a seat belt, Whittington sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, the LSP said.

Investigators collected a toxicology sample from the driver for analysis, but said it was initially uncertain whether impairment played a role in the fatal crash.

