BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU, Tulane together in AP Top 25 football rankings for first time since 1998

Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers crushed Ole Miss in Death Valley on Saturday (Oct. 22), 45-20.
Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers crushed Ole Miss in Death Valley on Saturday (Oct. 22), 45-20.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s dominating 45-20 victory over Mississippi has launched the Tigers back into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings at No. 18.

The Tigers join Tulane in the Top 25 rankings. The Green Wave moved up two spots to No. 23 after beating Memphis on Saturday, 38-28.

It’s the first time in 24 years that LSU and Tulane are in the AP football rankings together. In 1998, Tulane went 12-0 under Tommy Bowden. LSU started that season 3-0, but finished 4-7.

LSU and Tulane both are on byes next weekend. The Tigers return to action against Alabama on Nov. 5, while Tulane hits the road to face Tulsa.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: Two women accused of shooting guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Matt McMahon, LSU men’s basketball players appear at SEC Basketball Media Days
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are 5-2 on the season.
LSU slight favorites over Ole Miss after big movements in the betting line
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU ranks No. 16 in preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll