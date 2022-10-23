Nicondra: Warm and mild start to the week before our next cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Closing out a beautiful weekend and heading into another nice day to start the work week. Monday begins on the mild side with low temperatures in the 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and the 60s south. Expect a warm afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s and a bit higher humidity. The southeast wind will allow for some moisture to return to the region. Tuesday will be warm again as well, but expect more cloud cover as a cold front approaches. We will also see an increased chance for rain. It won’t be a washout, but a few stronger storms are possible.

