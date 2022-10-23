Slightly above-normal temperatures start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will be a bit humid starting the week with warm temperatures.

Highs in the low 80s with mostly clear skies will wrap up the weekend and carry into the start of the work week. Overnight lows climb into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday morning.

Things start to change on Tuesday as a rain chance moves in along with a cold front. A slight risk for severe weather is just to our north including much of northern Mississippi. Southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi are included in a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Severe thunderstorms are possible and may have damaging winds, small hail and isolated tornadoes. The main threat to us will be strong winds.

Behind the front Wednesday, temperatures fall back into the mid 70s and overnight lows will be much cooler in the 40s and 50s once again.

We warm up slightly into the end of the week before another front comes in time for the weekend, bringing another chance for rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.