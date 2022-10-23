Tulane holds off Memphis to stay undefeated in AAC play

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 25 Tulane held off a second-half comeback from Memphis to stay undefeated in AAC play, winning 38-28.

The Green Wave put together a near-perfect first half, putting up five touchdowns while holding the Tigers scoreless.

Quarterback Michael Pratt put Tulane on the board first with a six-yard touchdown run with just over nine minutes to go in the first quarter. The defense then forced a three-and-out. On the ensuing punt, Tulane’s Jha’Quan Jackson took it 90 yards for a touchdown.

Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears led the rushing attack with 125 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Shaadie Clayton-Johnson capped off a 10-play, 70-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put Tulane up by 28.

The final Green Wave touchdown came when Pratt connected with receiver Duece Watts for a six-yard touchdown. Tulane took a 35-0 advantage into halftime.

Memphis went on a 28-3 run in the second half, threatening Tulane’s lead.

With under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, Memphis was in the red zone. On first and goal, Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan was picked off in the endzone by Tulane’s Jarius Monroe. The interception sealed the win for Tulane, as they advanced to 7-1 on the season.

Up next, they have a bye in week 9 before facing Tulsa in Oklahoma on November 5th.

