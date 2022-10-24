BBB Accredited Business
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

(WECT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi.

Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336.

She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis.

Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using the brush mower and the 14-year-old and two other children were playing nearby.

She said Jarvis jumped in front of the man’s tractor in a joking manner but the driver did not see the child in time.

