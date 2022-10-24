14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi.

Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336.

She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis.

Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using the brush mower and the 14-year-old and two other children were playing nearby.

She said Jarvis jumped in front of the man’s tractor in a joking manner but the driver did not see the child in time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.