1811 Kid Ory HIstoric House set to reopen as non-profit Wednesday, Oct. 26

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - An important Louisiana landmark is set to welcome guests once again.

The 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace has announced that the museum and grounds will reopen this Wednesday (Oct. 26) to the general public as a non-profit. As an independently run historic house, the museum closed its doors earlier this month. With new partners, one of the oldest structures in St. John the Baptist Parish will tell its story of how the location serves a hollowed place in American history.

The house is the location where the German Coast Uprising began when slaves revolted in the Territory of Orleans in 1811 by Charles Deslondes. It is also the location where, in 1886, Kid Ory, a pioneer of jazz was born.

The museum focuses on the slave revolt and how its aftermath sent ripple effects years later throughout American history as well as being dedicated to the musical work of Ory and his life.

The museum works in coordination with the Bonnet Carre Historical Center and Greenfield Louisiana, LLC.

