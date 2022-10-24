23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

