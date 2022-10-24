After suspected S.U. shooter arrested, EBR district attorney requests hold on bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is requesting bond be held for the suspect arrested in connection with a shooting near Southern University that left 11 people injured.

The shooting happened on Friday, Oct. 21, on Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect, Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police said they believe Williams is the suspected gunman.

Court documents show that Williams also faced several charges in connection with previous incidents. A trial was set for Monday, Oct. 24, for one of Williams’ previous arrests. Moore said the trial will likely be reset due to the new charge.

