BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

After suspected S.U. shooter arrested, EBR district attorney requests hold on bond

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is requesting bond be held for the suspect arrested in connection with a shooting near Southern.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is requesting bond be held for the suspect arrested in connection with a shooting near Southern University that left 11 people injured.

The shooting happened on Friday, Oct. 21, on Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

RELATED STORY: Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect, Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police said they believe Williams is the suspected gunman.

Court documents show that Williams also faced several charges in connection with previous incidents. A trial was set for Monday, Oct. 24, for one of Williams’ previous arrests. Moore said the trial will likely be reset due to the new charge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: Two women accused of shooting guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash

Latest News

Man barricaded himself inside Gentilly home with child
Man barricaded with child inside Gentilly home, NOPD says
Man booked for attempted murder at Downtown Ponchatoula bar
Kid Ory Band
1811 Kid Ory HIstoric House set to reopen as non-profit Wednesday, Oct. 26
Red Beans & Rice Day
La. Gov. Edwards declares Oct. 24 Red Beans & Rice Day
Causeway Northbound reopened after two-car accident resulted in shut down