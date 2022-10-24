BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mechanical issue may have caused deadly seaplane crash

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. investigators say a mechanical issue may have caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island.

Officials said Monday that it appeared a critical part that moved the plane’s horizontal tail stabilizer came apart.

The investigators said that part might have failed because a clamp nut unthreaded and rotated due to a missing or improperly installed lock ring.

The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop operated by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

It crashed into Puget Sound, killing the pilot and all nine passengers. Six bodies have been recovered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
An armed woman forced employees into a freezer and robbed the safe of the McDonald's restaurant...
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Paris Love, 27, was booked with simple robbery after New Orleans police said she and two...
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
Two women accused of indiscriminately firing guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
VIDEO: Two women accused of shooting guns out of car window on New Orleans interstate
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash

Latest News

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID
Tangipahoa deputies arrest a man in a shooting at a downtown Ponchatoula bar over the weekend
Tangipahoa deputies arrest a man in a shooting at a downtown Ponchatoula bar over the weekend
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67